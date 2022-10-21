Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
The Kroc Center of Augusta loses two golf carts and a new generator in a Tuesday morning robbery
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Tuesday morning, October 25, unknown subjects entered the Kroc Center of Augusta at 1833 Broad Street and stole two golf carts and a generator. “It’s unfortunate that we were robbed, but even worse because of the timing,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, Area Commander and Chief Kroc Officer. “Our annual Fall Festival […]
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia Girls: Lillian Owen Magruder
Family: Andy (husband UGA Law c/o 1994) Marshall (son, Junior UGA c/o 2024) Ruthie (daughter- Freshman, UGA c/o 2026), Richard- 7th grade, Episcopal Day School. School/Degree: Franklin Arts and Sciences, BS Microbiology. Profession: Registered Nurse (BSN, MCG 1998) turned pharmaceutical sales representative for over 20 years. After departing from corporate...
WRDW-TV
Episode two of Aerial Augusta: Augusta Canal
Meghan Eller and Christy Wanninger explain how a local bridal shop is giving back to the community.
wgac.com
Don’t Miss The Dugout Theater Movie Experience At SRP Park
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park are excited to announce the return of the Dugout Theater Movie. Experience, featuring Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Friday, October 28. Kick-off Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Weekend with showtime for the movie will be at 6:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5:45 p.m. “We are...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF)- A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their missing loved. Those who know Keith Styburski joined in prayer for his return. “Let’s bow our heads together,” said the pastor of Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah. “Father, we come to you tonight as a group of […]
Aiken, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The South Pointe High School basketball team will have a game with Aiken High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
KRMG
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Oct. 19 when he was working in the Martinez neighborhood. (NCD)
wgac.com
Amazon Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event in Appling
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling is looking for hundreds of workers. The company is hosting a Warehouse Hiring Day Wednesday, October 26, at the Sheraton Hotel, 1060 Stevens Creek Road, in Augusta. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Amazon officials say they plan to hire hundreds of seasonal,...
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Fort Gordon housing contractor collects millions in bonuses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
WRDW-TV
Caught on video: Waynesboro fast-food customer throws tantrum
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fast-food customer threw a temper tantrum at a drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and toss around equipment. The Waynesboro Police Department posted video of the tantrum on Facebook, asking the public to help identify the culprit. “This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too...
WRDW-TV
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared...
wfxg.com
Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
Comments / 0