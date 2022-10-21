A Richmond County woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of her 12-year-old son in 2020. Authorities say Derrick Camp was brutally beaten by 39-year-old Clarence Brown and starved for getting something to eat without permission. Officials say the boy weighed just 66 pounds at the time of his death.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO