Augusta National Job Expos
This week, there are two Augusta National job expos. The expos will be at the HUB For Community Innovation at 631 Chafee Ave. The Augusta National job expos will be Thursday, October 27th from 2-6 pm and on Saturday, October 29th from 9 am to 1 pm. There are opportunities...
Don’t Miss The Dugout Theater Movie Experience At SRP Park
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park are excited to announce the return of the Dugout Theater Movie. Experience, featuring Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Friday, October 28. Kick-off Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Weekend with showtime for the movie will be at 6:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5:45 p.m. “We are...
Amazon Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event in Appling
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling is looking for hundreds of workers. The company is hosting a Warehouse Hiring Day Wednesday, October 26, at the Sheraton Hotel, 1060 Stevens Creek Road, in Augusta. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Amazon officials say they plan to hire hundreds of seasonal,...
Richmond County Woman and Boyfriend Sentenced to Life for Child’s Death
A Richmond County woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of her 12-year-old son in 2020. Authorities say Derrick Camp was brutally beaten by 39-year-old Clarence Brown and starved for getting something to eat without permission. Officials say the boy weighed just 66 pounds at the time of his death.
Threat of Violence Today at Evans Middle School
Parents of students at Evans Middle School in Columbia County were informed that a threatening comment was overheard by students there earlier today. The letter explained, “Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments against the school.” The student was charged with terroristic threats and will also be held accountable, according to the code of conduct.
