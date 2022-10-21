Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Comments / 0