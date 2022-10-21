Read full article on original website
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
12-year-old shot dead by uncle during tragic hunting accident in Minnesota
A 12-year-old was fatally shot during a hunting accident in Minnesota. The boy was wounded by his uncle while hunting squirrels, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook this week. He survived the 9 October tragic accident and was airlifted to receive medical care but later succumbed to his injuries. His sister, Salina Her, identified him as Jeremy Her, a happy boy who “love[d] eating hot Cheetos and Korean spicy noodles,” on a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral costs. “... my little brother was shot right behind his left ear and rushed to the...
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Terrance Leslie makes first court appearance in Maplewood toddler's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 26-year-old Maplewood man had his first court appearance Friday morning in connection to a toddler's death earlier this week.The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday announced Terrance Valdez Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the toddler's death. Leslie's bond was set at $2 million in court Friday. Maplewood police say they found the 17-month-old inside an apartment Tuesday night. She was badly burned and died later at the hospital.RELATED: Terrance Leslie charged with murder in Maplewood toddler's deathDoctors found signs of other injuries and believe the child was the victim of ongoing abuse. Investigators think Leslie may have intentionally recorded himself hurting the girl. "Very difficult. In my 22 years of law enforcement experience, I've never investigated a crime more disturbing or more heinous than this murder," Maplewood Police Department's Lt. Joe Steiner said in a Thursday news conference.If convicted, Leslie could face up to 40 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.
Dashcam Catches Brutal Collision Between Sheriff Going 100 MPH On Emergency Call And Deer
This is the last thing you need happening when responding to an emergency call. Back in 2017, a Minnesota Sheriff from Isanti County was responding to just that when in the blink of an eye, he hit a deer head on. While in pursuit the car reached 100 MPH, and...
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model. "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
The Wisconsin parade attack suspect built a tower of boxes during his trial and hid behind it. It's the latest wild antic in court as the man defends himself.
The parade attack suspect can be seen in courtroom footage stacking two filing boxes in front of his seat to hide.
Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
Wisconsin Parade Suspect's Court Antics Won't Help Appeal, Experts Say
He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding that appears destined to end with his conviction.
Wisconsin man faces hate crime charge for cutting his neighbor's Internet because they're 'illegal,' police say
Shannon Pearson, 48, admitted to cutting his neighbor's Internet cable because he believed they were in the country illegally, NBC News reported.
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
