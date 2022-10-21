Read full article on original website
Scary consequences: Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign begins across NC
The statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign began Monday and will run through Oct. 31.
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
wfmynews2.com
N.C. State Fair had nearly 1 million people in attendance
RALEIGH, N.C. — 11 days of food, fun, and entertainment made the North Carolina State Fair a success!. Nearly one million people came out to enjoy the 2022 N.C. State Fair, ending things on a high note. Attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels and a new record was set for the Livestock Sale of Champions.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
hendersonville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder
Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
State Treasurer: Most NC hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
WBTV
Thousands of N.C. felons are now able to vote as Election Day nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days into early voting and two weeks out from Election Day, there’s a new group of voters that will be casting their ballots for the very first time. Thousands of felons, who gained the right to vote in North Carolina earlier this year, are headed...
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
