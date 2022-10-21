ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

N.C. State Fair had nearly 1 million people in attendance

RALEIGH, N.C. — 11 days of food, fun, and entertainment made the North Carolina State Fair a success!. Nearly one million people came out to enjoy the 2022 N.C. State Fair, ending things on a high note. Attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels and a new record was set for the Livestock Sale of Champions.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder

Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

