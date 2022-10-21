ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 47

arborist 00001
3d ago

I've known Maggie hasson my entire existent in New Hampshire and that is from the early 2000s till today she needs to go New Hampshire needs to be not Republican not Democrat but independent we need to go by what our state motto is live Free or die Hassan is not the answer nor is governing Chris sununu New Hampshire wake up Republican or Democrat they don't care about you or New Hampshire if you believe they do you're delusional vote with your mind and not your heart we need to save New Hampshire and the United States the !!we people stand United!!

Reply
2
Arnold Kowalski
4d ago

uhhh hassan is ahead by more than 5 points so i dont see how its a tie. republican math must use a completely different number system.

Reply(19)
5
Sherri Stone M
3d ago

VOTE BLUE! We in my household did and we trust HASSAN . Even my son's think Buldoc is a controlling , manipulative male . who wouldn't let a woman make her own decisions. He can BARK orders to his troops BUT NOT to citizens. This isn't his ARMY to control.🤡🇺🇸

Reply
5
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
