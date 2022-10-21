Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
Suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Johnstown
After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff's deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
1310kfka.com
Trial to get underway for Fort Collins man accused in toddler’s death
Trial starts Monday for a Fort Collins man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Coloradoan reports police say Rodriguez assaulted the child in a store in March of last year because he was “misbehaving.” Police said two hours later, a family member found the child unconscious and took him to the hospital, where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The coroner determined the toddler died from strangulation. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case
A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
Louisville Police shoot and kill domestic violence suspect Sunday
The Louisville Police Department placed three officers on administrative leave Sunday after they allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, according to a news release. Officials declined to release identifications of anyone involved in the domestic violence incident, the suspect who was killed or any of the officers involved. The officers responded to the 300 block of East Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a 911...
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a...
Grass Fire North of Boulder Prompts Road Closure, Evacuation Warning
With many still dealing with the devastation of 2021's Marshall Fire near Boulder, any smoke in the area can be unnerving. Boulder County Sheriff's Office began working a grass fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, north of the city in the Allens Lake area, around 2:45 p.m. At that time, they estimated the fire to be 8-10 acres.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. Drug Task Force busts drug trafficking operation
The Weld County Drug Task Force has gotten a handle on a major drug trafficking operation. Agents seized more than 34 lbs. of meth and 65,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Fox 31 reports the busts happened during traffic stops on August 18 in Platteville and September 13 in Gilcrest. They arrested Irene Barela of New Mexico and Jose Garcia-Loya in Henderson. The task force said the organization transporting the drugs is suspected to have ties to Mexico with drugs traveling through New Mexico into Colorado. For the full story, check out https://kdvr.com/.
Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife
Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.
coloradosun.com
Northern Water board lowers initial Colorado-Big Thompson quota for first time since 2010
Northern Water has, for the first time in 12 years, lowered the initial amount of Colorado-Big Thompson supply it promises to deliver for the water year — a move multiple board members described as a cautious approach heading into winter and while negotiations over the future of the troubled Colorado River continue to play out.
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 1