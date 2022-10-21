ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Kelly Wallace
2d ago

I think teenagers should be able to trick or treat. Give them the experience of being a child and still wanting to do it. I would prefer them doing this rather than going to a party and drinking alcohol.

4
Just J
2d ago

I think anyone can trick or treat... It's the one time of the year you can dress up as whatever you want & get free candy......

3
 

