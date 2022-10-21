Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are preparing to face off on the debate stage in the race for U.S. Senate, but voters Fox News spoke with were skeptical they will hear much more than “grandstanding.”. “I’m not really listening to the charades...
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos ‘racist’ in Facebook live chat
Karla Hernandez-Mats, who is running for lieutenant governor in Florida as Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist’s running mate, said during a discussion about race within the Latin American community last year that Latino people are “racist.”. “They’re racist too. Our Latino people are racist. It’s ok. They still...
Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside
A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
