Sheboygan County residents will get a preview of how tax dollars will be spent next year when the County Board meets tonight. The 6 p.m. meeting in the County Courthouse will have a presentation of that budget proposal from County Administrator Adam Payne, followed by a public hearing on the proposal. After that hearing and a review, the Budget will be sent back to the Finance Committee before being sent to the full County Board during its November meeting.

19 HOURS AGO