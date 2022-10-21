Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Related
hudsontv.com
Section of Hoboken’s 11th Street Closed This Week For Sewer Construction
The North Hudson Sewerage Authority will continue construction to improve Hoboken’s sewer lines this week. The sewer line beneath 11th Street, between Washington and Hudson Streets, will be closed as part of their Sewer Cleaning Project. Construction is scheduled to occur from Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28,...
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
New York YIMBY
Hudson Property Group Completes Renovation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Complex in East Orange, New Jersey
Hudson Valley Property Group has completed a $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit affordable housing complex in East Orange, New Jersey. Located at 67 S Munn Avenue in the city’s 4th Ward, the 94-year-old property now offers improved security, modernized homes, and energy efficient systems. The...
hobokengirl.com
27 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City ranked as the #1 most ethnically diverse city in the country; a live snake was found on an airplane at Newark Airport; the Jersey City Council approved a $724M municipal budget; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
hudsontv.com
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday
West New York will hold a food drive for families in need this Tuesday, October 25th at 12 noon at the Little League Field, located at 54th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue. The free food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and...
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
New York’s mayor and council speaker were already at odds. Then the migrant crisis hit.
What was touted as a friendly alliance when they assumed their respective jobs in January has devolved into a frosty association.
Seven-story North Shore building to be a hotel with a laundromat, adult daycare – not homeless shelter, says developer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rumors of a transitional housing facility being built in Mariners Harbor were put to rest this week after the owner of 400 Lake Ave. shared plans with elected officials for each floor of the seven-story building. However, some residents and elected officials are still skeptical, citing...
Renna Media
WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2
The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
N.J. town approves site for adult legal weed dispensary
The Fort Lee Planning Board unanimously approved Ascend Wellness’s site plan for a dispensary to begin selling adult legal weed. The Board voted 9-0 late Monday, and the next Planning Board meeting to memorialize the site certification is set for Nov. 14, according to Fort Lee municipal attorney Brian M. Chewcaskie and an Ascend spokeswoman.
Car smashes through campaign headquarters of Staten Island candidate; ‘It’s really tough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Local real estate agent and Republican candidate for the North Shore State Senate seat Joe Tirone’s office was badly damaged Saturday morning after a car drove into the building. Tirone said he wasn’t at the office at the time of the accident, but was...
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed
A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
roi-nj.com
Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure
Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
hudsontv.com
UCPD Holds 4th Annual Ricky’s 5K Run
The 4th annual Ricky’s Run, a 5K race in memory of fallen Union City Police Officer Ricardo Fernandez, attracted more than 200 runners on Saturday. Fernandez, a 24-year member of the force, who served as a motorcycle officer, passed in 2017. The event also honors the other Union City...
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
Comments / 0