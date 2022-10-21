ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWAY NewsChannel 3

BCC instructor, students discover history in archaeology dig

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick Community College instructor and her students recently unearthed history in downtown Wilmington. Heather Crisco accompanied several BCC students to a community dig on Front Street as part of a unit on Archaeology in an attempt to bring learning to life. “I wanted to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say

Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24. The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire near 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Takeaways from Novant Health's latest update

John Gizdic, the executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health spoke on the difficulties the hospital has had to deal with due to the pandemic. He did, however, clarify that this was not unique to New Hanover County: “Our industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
BELVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elderly Leland couple loses everything in fire, community steps in to help

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A routine morning trip to dialysis for one Leland couple quickly turned into a disaster they least expected. “I just really couldn’t say anything but just think. What are we going to do? Where is she going to lay down because when she gets done with that, she doesn’t feel too good”, said fire victim, Lenwood Ballard.
LELAND, NC

