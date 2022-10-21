Read full article on original website
Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24. The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced...
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A call came in on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection.
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
Crews fight fire near 17th Street, section of road closed temporarily
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions has been closed due to a nearby fire on about 1 acre of land as of Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained,...
