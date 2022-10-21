ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxwilmington.com

Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24. The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

