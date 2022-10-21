Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies
Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble she has focusing.
moderncampground.com
Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act
Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021, a decline it blamed on a deteriorating business environment. Global inflation amplified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on the kinds of high-tech products requiring computer chips. SK Hynix and other semiconductor makers are also navigating new U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Such limits were in part imposed to prevent use of American advanced technology in China’s military development. SK Hynix said this month that the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the company a one-year exemption from such requirements, allowing it to provide equipment and other supplies to its Chinese factories making memory chips.
powerofpositivity.com
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Monday, October 24, 2022
Bristol Myers Squibb announced its obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drug, mavacamten, has been accepted for an additional indication by the Food and Drug Administration. The agency will review the drug by June 2023. (Endpoints News) Respiratory illnesses among children have risen at alarming rates and overwhelmed U.S. hospitals in recent weeks....
mmm-online.com
How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible
As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which runs through October, one PR firm is promoting training to make the workplace more inclusive. Current Global launched the communications training as part of a larger initiative to meet the highest accessibility standards. “The work that we are doing really has...
Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said Wednesday, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. "Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains
The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
mmm-online.com
Physician level data: Uses and limitations
Data is quickly becoming the currency for digital media executions. With amplified interest on accurate and timely data being sent and received, new challenges arise for all parties involved. Here we discuss the optimal uses of technology to improve the flow and usage of data around NPP.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
mmm-online.com
‘Telehealth super-utilizers’ and other myths of the post-pandemic era
Non-COVID-related care is down across the country. Treatment in urgent care centers is up. There are more new industry entrants than ever before. And, just in case you needed a reminder, the healthcare status quo is no longer. Those are among findings in the second annual installment of Trilliant Health’s “Trends Shaping the Health Economy” series, released last week.
profarmer.com
USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023
USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
MedCity News
3 key reasons why Americans are under-utilizing primary care
Many Americans find it difficult to engage with primary care. In fact, statistics show that as many as 25% of Americans do not have a primary care provider. In order to address this problem, we need to understand the main challenges that surround primary care in this country, said Dr. Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, Crossover Health’s chief medical officer, during a recent interview after his panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. His company is a national medical group focused on wellbeing and preventive healthcare.
