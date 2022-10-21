Read full article on original website
Apple’s next big car milestone is assembling its team once again
When will Apple unveil its car? That’s the question customers have been asking for years. With executives leaving Project Titan and Apple having to rearrange the team over and over, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company has set a date to rearrange its car team yet again. In a...
itechpost.com
Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura
Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.
A $500 iPad and keyboard bundle could have happened — but Apple reportedly killed it
Apple could have finally offered a budget iPad bundle, complete with a keyboard, but reportedly killed the idea.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
Apple Insider
Apple updates iWork apps with macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 features
Alongside the new updates to video editing apps Final Cut Pro and iMovie, Apple has now released its whole iWork suite to take advantage of features in macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16. All three iWork apps, across both the Mac and iPhone/iPad, have certain new features in common:
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Android Authority
Apple concedes to EU law, iPhones will get USB-C ports
Apple will "have to comply" with the new rule, the company's Marketing Chief said at a conference. Apple’s Marketing Chief has said that the company would have to comply with the European Union’s USB-C law. Bloomberg reports that Apple will switch from Lightning to USB-C ports on iPhones...
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far
The iPhone 14 may only just have arrived, but should you hang on for next year’s iPhone 15 instead?
ZDNet
Apple is increasing prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Beginning Monday, Apple is increasing the subscription prices for its popular services Apple Music and Apple TV+, as well as the price for Apple One, the subscription that bundles up to six Apple services. Apple Music will cost about $1 more per month for individuals (increasing to $10.99) and about...
CNBC
Apple stores begin selling exterior door lock that can be unlocked by tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
Apple's new 2022 iPad nearly looked very different
The announcement of Apple's brand new 10th generation iPad was met with some bafflement last week. With an almost identical feature set to the iPad Air (and that includes the price), its place in the line up is a little confusing. But things could have been very different. Seasoned Apple...
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
Ars Technica
macOS 13 Ventura: The Ars Technica review
If you asked me to tell you all the most exciting things that happened to the Mac in the last two years, I'd start with hardware, not software. The transition from Intel’s chips to Apple silicon has been transformative, ushering in huge battery-life boosts and allowing MacBook Airs and Mac minis to do the kind of work you would have needed a MacBook Pro or 27-inch iMac for a few years ago. The Mac Studio ably fills the longstanding gap between the Mac mini and Mac Pro in Apple’s desktop lineup, and new function-over-form redesigns for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air seem purpose-built to address criticisms of the Mac hardware lineup circa 2016. These Macs would be exciting upgrades whether they were running Big Sur or Ventura.
ZDNet
Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features
Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad
Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and...
