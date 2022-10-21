Read full article on original website
Related
Earnings Preview: Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADS
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADS ASAI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADS bulls will hope to...
Zacks.com
Why is an Earnings Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q3?
IVZ - Free Report) is slated to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed declines in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
NASDAQ
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.41%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Cadence (CADE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
Cadence Bank CADE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. However, the bottom line rose 13% year over year. The company's results were backed by significant growth in net interest revenues and fee income. The balance sheet position was...
NASDAQ
Simmons First National (SFNC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Simmons First National (SFNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: EnPro Industries (NPO) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects EnPro Industries (NPO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35.56%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO...
NASDAQ
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Abiomed (ABMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Abiomed (ABMD) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
NASDAQ
Capital City Bank (CCBG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Capital City Bank (CCBG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q3 Earnings?
Illumina ILMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in one, the average beat being 20.10%.
NASDAQ
Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. The bottom line decreased 13.8% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from improved organic growth and higher net investment income, partly offset by higher expenses. Brown &...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Check Point (CHKP) in Q3 Earnings?
Check Point Software Technologies CHKP is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. For the third quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $555 million and $585 million ($570 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $572.2 million, suggesting a 7.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Analysts Estimate Prudential (PRU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects Prudential (PRU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Increased Activity
Halliburton Company HAL reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 60 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents and improving from the year-ago profit of 28 cents. The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions and came in spite of the company’s exit from Russia.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0