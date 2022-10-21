So you weren’t able to make it out to When We Were Young in Las Vegas this past weekend (or were disappointed by the fact the cancelation of its first day due to high winds)? The good news is a handful of bands that were set to play the sold-out festival — including Hawthorne Heights, A Day to Remember, and The Used — are all scheduled to perform in the Valley this week.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO