MANHATTAN, Kan. – Despite a first-set win and higher hitting percentage, Kansas State fell to 14th-ranked Baylor 3-1 (30-28, 27-29, 23-25, 23-25) at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday night. K-State (12-9, 3-5) collected 60 kills (.239), led offensively by Elena Baka who tabbed a career-best 20 kills (.298). The senior...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO