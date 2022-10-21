ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Food News: October 24-28

LA-based BNG Hospitality Group signed a ten-year deal with the Port of San Diego last week to open Cork and Batter in the Lighthouse District. The restaurant and bar will take over a nearly 8,000 square foot space and turn it into a “bungalow-themed environment.” Visitors can enjoy “American fare” and also catch their favorite sports team on one of their multiple flat screens. “Southern-style eatery” Louisiana Charlie’s, recently opened in Seaport Village, bringing in Creole/Cajun cuisine and barbeque to the area with southern classics like Po’Boy Sandwiches, jambalaya, and baby back ribs. Coming soon: Seaport Village has five new restaurants on deck to open within the next year: Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean, Malibu Farm, Shorebird, Crack Taco Shop, and Gladstone’s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star

Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration

Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Covering 75

2023 is the 75th Anniversary of SDM and to commemorate the milestone, the company is producing a modern art exhibit to be showcased at an event in May. The exhibit will consist of 75 covers, one from each of the past 75 years, recreated by local San Diego artists whose only direction will be to design a modern interpretation of the cover image. The final products will be displayed over the course of a 2 day experiential event, before it is open to the public. The artwork will also be featured in a commemorative coffee table book and 10 of the artists will be featured in the magazine.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy