sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Food News: October 24-28
LA-based BNG Hospitality Group signed a ten-year deal with the Port of San Diego last week to open Cork and Batter in the Lighthouse District. The restaurant and bar will take over a nearly 8,000 square foot space and turn it into a “bungalow-themed environment.” Visitors can enjoy “American fare” and also catch their favorite sports team on one of their multiple flat screens. “Southern-style eatery” Louisiana Charlie’s, recently opened in Seaport Village, bringing in Creole/Cajun cuisine and barbeque to the area with southern classics like Po’Boy Sandwiches, jambalaya, and baby back ribs. Coming soon: Seaport Village has five new restaurants on deck to open within the next year: Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean, Malibu Farm, Shorebird, Crack Taco Shop, and Gladstone’s.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Coast News
Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star
Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
localemagazine.com
9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration
Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
sdvoice.info
Black Family Empowerment Day Spotlights San Diego’s Black Arts & Culture District
After 32 years of conversation by multiple community organizers, their wishes were finally granted: to have City officials acknowledge and dedicate nine blocks from 61st Street to 69th Street on Imperial Avenue in Southeast San Diego to celebrate Black culture in San Diego’s newly created Black Arts & Culture District.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
sandiegomagazine.com
Covering 75
2023 is the 75th Anniversary of SDM and to commemorate the milestone, the company is producing a modern art exhibit to be showcased at an event in May. The exhibit will consist of 75 covers, one from each of the past 75 years, recreated by local San Diego artists whose only direction will be to design a modern interpretation of the cover image. The final products will be displayed over the course of a 2 day experiential event, before it is open to the public. The artwork will also be featured in a commemorative coffee table book and 10 of the artists will be featured in the magazine.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
South Bay residents invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City, San Ysidro
South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro, said Media Director Meredith Gibson of Public Strategies in a press release.
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas and Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone are giving back for Filipino American History Month
October is Filipino American History Month and Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas has partnered with Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone to give back to the Filipino community. Malone puts on a big Halloween and Birthday bash for her company every year. It is called Mostraland and a portion of ticket sales go to a non-profit […]
localemagazine.com
These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs
Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
