2023 is the 75th Anniversary of SDM and to commemorate the milestone, the company is producing a modern art exhibit to be showcased at an event in May. The exhibit will consist of 75 covers, one from each of the past 75 years, recreated by local San Diego artists whose only direction will be to design a modern interpretation of the cover image. The final products will be displayed over the course of a 2 day experiential event, before it is open to the public. The artwork will also be featured in a commemorative coffee table book and 10 of the artists will be featured in the magazine.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO