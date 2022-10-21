This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 4,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Graham Larson. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Old World inspiration is readily apparent in its classic barrel-tiled roofline, stately stonework, decorative ironwork, richly hued woods, lush climbing vines, Venetian plaster walls, and earthy terra cotta tile. Fenced expanses of manicured grounds and tall trees create the perfect setting for peaceful private wanderings, all just an 8-minute drive from Sunset Boulevard. The heart of the home is an open great room that includes a bright, inviting dining area with sturdy ceiling beams, a living area with an eye-catching fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves, and a warm, welcoming kitchen with farmhouse sinks, distinctively detailed wood cabinetry, an oversized island, and stainless-steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. One of four bedrooms, the upstairs owner's suite features a striking pitched beamed ceiling, an expansive walk-in closet, an outdoor patio and an en suite bath with dual vanities and a spa tub tucked away in a windowed corner. Enjoy alfresco festivities on the cool and breezy covered patio that includes an outdoor kitchen rich with organic hues boasting a built-in stainless-steel grill, a single tap kegerator, and a pizza oven with tile accents.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO