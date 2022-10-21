ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V review

An excellent homage to a vintage style, with added modern touches. We reviewed Charvel’s relaunched San Dimas bass guitars a year ago, partly because we’re suckers for ’80s chic around here, and a day-glo finish always gets our collective heads spinning. More importantly, they were and remain...
Guitar World Magazine

Fender CEO Andy Mooney: “There are still heaps of virtuoso players, but there are fewer guitar gods now”

More people are playing guitar than ever, says the Big F's main man, but they're doing so “for more reasons than just wanting to be a rock star”. “When that article came out with the headline ‘Guitar is dead’, that was the definition of fake news,” Fender CEO Andy Mooney told Guitar World in 2020, referencing a Washington Post (opens in new tab) article lamenting the death of the six-string.
Guitar World Magazine

Minnie Marks on mastering the dance between guitar and drum for a solo sound that takes retro styles in bold directions

The Aussie multi-instrumentalist breaks down her approach to guitar, and how she augments slide guitar with pedals and sets it to the beat of her own drum. Hailing from Eastern Australia, multi-instrumentalist Minnie Marks is a bonafide triple threat. She sings, plays complex slide guitar riffs on a beloved 1956 Gibson ES-295 Goldtop, and keeps a beat going underneath with a custom-made, nine-pedal monster of a foot drum.
Guitar World Magazine

How Metallica changed metal with their groundbreaking 1986 classic Master of Puppets

In early 1986, James Hetfield was in bullish mood, talking about the new Metallica album as it was being mixed at Amigo Studios in Los Angeles. “I know that on this album the fast ones are some of the fastest we’ve ever written,” he told Sounds writer Steffan Chirazi. “We’d never try to forget what Metallica formed for, no way. It’s just that maturity in style breeds better material all round.”
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson and Dave Mustaine team up once again for another, limited-edition Flying V EXP guitar

Back in February, Gibson announced that its first Dave Mustaine signature guitar, the Flying V EXP, would be receiving a wider release. Having previously only been available as an ultra-limited edition model – which had to be ordered directly over the phone from the Gibson Garage – the electric guitar marked the first collaboration between the guitar giant and thrash titan, after they officially joined forces in February 2021.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
msn.com

Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll

At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Tyla

Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people

A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy