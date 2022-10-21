Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V review
An excellent homage to a vintage style, with added modern touches. We reviewed Charvel’s relaunched San Dimas bass guitars a year ago, partly because we’re suckers for ’80s chic around here, and a day-glo finish always gets our collective heads spinning. More importantly, they were and remain...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender CEO Andy Mooney: “There are still heaps of virtuoso players, but there are fewer guitar gods now”
More people are playing guitar than ever, says the Big F's main man, but they're doing so “for more reasons than just wanting to be a rock star”. “When that article came out with the headline ‘Guitar is dead’, that was the definition of fake news,” Fender CEO Andy Mooney told Guitar World in 2020, referencing a Washington Post (opens in new tab) article lamenting the death of the six-string.
Guitar World Magazine
Minnie Marks on mastering the dance between guitar and drum for a solo sound that takes retro styles in bold directions
The Aussie multi-instrumentalist breaks down her approach to guitar, and how she augments slide guitar with pedals and sets it to the beat of her own drum. Hailing from Eastern Australia, multi-instrumentalist Minnie Marks is a bonafide triple threat. She sings, plays complex slide guitar riffs on a beloved 1956 Gibson ES-295 Goldtop, and keeps a beat going underneath with a custom-made, nine-pedal monster of a foot drum.
Guitar World Magazine
How Metallica changed metal with their groundbreaking 1986 classic Master of Puppets
In early 1986, James Hetfield was in bullish mood, talking about the new Metallica album as it was being mixed at Amigo Studios in Los Angeles. “I know that on this album the fast ones are some of the fastest we’ve ever written,” he told Sounds writer Steffan Chirazi. “We’d never try to forget what Metallica formed for, no way. It’s just that maturity in style breeds better material all round.”
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson and Dave Mustaine team up once again for another, limited-edition Flying V EXP guitar
Back in February, Gibson announced that its first Dave Mustaine signature guitar, the Flying V EXP, would be receiving a wider release. Having previously only been available as an ultra-limited edition model – which had to be ordered directly over the phone from the Gibson Garage – the electric guitar marked the first collaboration between the guitar giant and thrash titan, after they officially joined forces in February 2021.
