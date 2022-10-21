Read full article on original website
Alonso loses USGP points finish after Haas protest
Fernando Alonso was handed a heavy time penalty following a Haas protest into the state of his Alpine during the United States Grand Prix. Haas lodged protests against both Alpine and Red Bull for Alonso and Sergio Perez respectively as both cars carried damage at various points of the race that saw debris fall off on the long straight before Turn 12. Perez’s damage was sustained in opening-lap contact with Valtteri Bottas and led to his front wing endplate flapping for five laps until it flew off when he was overtaking Lance Stroll.
INSIGHT: How Sargeant turned his career around
Twelve months ago, Logan Sargeant was preparing for his first IndyCar test after his European dream appeared to be coming to an end. He’d just completed an impressive season with an uncompetitive Formula 3 team, but looked to be out of options to fund a Formula 2 move. Then Williams came along with an academy place and everything changed.
Truex charges to sixth at Homestead after pit road spin
Martin Truex Jr. was hit with another racing woe Sunday, taking away a good opportunity to win for the first time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was in control of the Dixie Vodka 400 when the final caution flew with 23 laps to go. The yellow flag for a Tyler Reddick crash of Turn 2 erased a nearly 2s lead Truex held on the dominant Kyle Larson.
Verstappen overcomes pit woe to win USGP
Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to victory at the United States Grand Prix despite a slow pit stop costing him the lead just after half-distance. Victory meant Red Bull Racing also secured the constructors’ championship over Ferrari for the first time since 2013. Verstappen had snatched first place from...
Ogier wins WRC Rally Spain as Toyota seals manufacturers’ title
Sebastien Ogier stormed to his first victory of the FIA World Rally Championship’s all-new hybrid era, triumphing on Rally Spain while helping secure the manufacturers’ title for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The eight-time champ, who’s been contesting a part-time WRC campaign for Toyota this season while he pursues his...
Doohan to run FP1s for Alpine in Mexico, Abu Dhabi
Formula 2 rookie Jack Doohan will carry out FP1 duties for Alpine at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, as well as in Abu Dhabi. Doohan is part of the Alpine academy and has been impressive in F2 this year, currently sitting fourth in the championship with three wins, nine points behind Logan Sargeant in third in the battle for rookie honors. The Australian – who is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick – has already completed a filming day in the 2022 car but will make is debut during a Formula 1 weekend on Friday.
Horner dedicates ‘fitting’ title win to Mateschitz
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it was fitting for the constructors’ championship to be won with Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix, one day after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death. Mateschitz passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday, and the...
Vettel battle "some of the best racing I've been involved in" – Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen says his thrilling final lap battle with Sebastian Vettel in the United States Grand Prix was some of the best racing he’s ever experienced. Vettel had to fight back through the field in the closing stages after a slow pit stop dropped him from what looked set to be a top-six finish to 13th place. After gaining numerous positions, Vettel caught Magnussen – who was one-stopping – on the final lap and the pair had a brilliant fight through the entire final sector, with Vettel making the move stick into the final corner to win a battle that the Dane says he relished.
INTERVIEW: Vaughn Gittin on the evolution of drifting
This time last year, Vaughn Gittin let the motor racing world in on his plans to take an indefinite break from competitive drifting. “What’s up, friends?” wrote Gittin in a Facebook post. “For the past 20 years, competitive drift has been a huge part of my life. And with that, I’m announcing today is that we have decided to step back from competitive drifting for a little while. This is not a retirement. This is not a good bye. It’s see you later. I’m still going to be continuing to drift.”
Stroll hit with Mexico grid penalty for USGP crash with Alonso
Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing a high-speed collision with Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was attempting to overtake Stroll on the back straight towards Turn 12 and pulled out from the slipstream at close to 200mph but the Aston Martin moved left just afterwards, with the Spaniard being launched into the air as he hit the back of Stroll’s car. While Stroll crashed heavily and retired, Alonso landed after an airborne spell and was able to continue despite a damaged car.
Esterson wins shortened Formula Ford Festival final as Schrage, Ferguson star
One year ago, Max Esterson carried Team USA Scholarship colors to second place in the 50th BRSCC Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch, with teammate Andre Castro taking third. This afternoon, Esterson, from New York, N.Y., went one better, making a step back from his GB3 campaign and emerging with the victory spoils, including the coveted Neil Shanahan Memorial Trophy, for Ammonite Motorsport after the Grand Final was red-flagged after just three laps following a torrential downpour. Esterson became only the second American to claim a Festival Final victory after Josef Newgarden carried Team USA’s patriotic red, white and blue livery to top Kent honors in 2008.
McLaren impressed with Palou's approach on F1 practice debut
Alex Palou impressed the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl with his approach to his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix, despite not getting to set a headline lap time. The 2021 IndyCar champion carried out one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie outings during FP1 sessions this season in...
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
Radical Motorsport becomes presenting partner for ROK Cup USA ROK Vegas event
With the 2022 season finales for both ROK Cup USA and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program on the horizon, the two leading organizations are pleased to announce a partnership program for their upcoming Las Vegas event weekends. Becoming the presenting partner on ROK’s Return to the RIO,...
The Color of Success: McLaren exhibition at the Petersen Museum
Now open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (and staying on in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery through April 9, 2023), “The Color of Success” — Team McLaren’s papaya orange livery. Fledgling racer Bruce McLaren emigrated from New Zealand to Great Britain, to found...
MSR keeps Castroneves and Pagenaud for IMSA enduros
Meyer Shank Racing will retain Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events. MSR’s IndyCar driver helped to secure its first and final IMSA DPi title alongside full-time drivers Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis, and as the duo look to 2023 and the new hybrid No. 60 Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP entry, they’ll rejoin Blomqvist and whomever replaces Jarvis.
Ocon and Tsunoda take penalties ahead of USGP
Esteban Ocon will start the United States Grand Prix from the pit lane while there is also a penalty for Yuki Tsunoda. The Frenchman made a surprise exit in Q1 on Saturday and Alpine has taken the opportunity to change the power unit in Ocon’s car as he was already set to start from 17th place. The power unit change has been done without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, automatically triggering a pit lane start.
