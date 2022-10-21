Read full article on original website
Twindly Carnival
Friends of Twindly are hosting a Halloween Fundraiser! Participants can purchase tickets for food, games, and activities! Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Please no gore or weapons. There will be carnival games, bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank, balloon stand, and ice skating will be available from 4-6pm. Come on down have a good time!
The Screen Horrors of Lynda Day George
Whatever happened to Lynda Day George? You might recall her from “Mission: Impossible” or one of several horror films. Tinseltown Talks columnist Nick Thomas answers that question. While best known for joining the cast of the popular CBS spy series “Mission: Impossible” for the last two seasons in...
