Read full article on original website
Related
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
petapixel.com
Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
17 Pictures Of Infuriating Bosses Who Begged Their Employees For Stuff That Would Make Anyone Want To Quit
I can't imagine someone having the gall to ask their employee to reschedule having their dog put down, but alas, here we are.
‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity
Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career.Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame.Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him: “Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?”Capaldi replied no, to which Sheeran said “‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.“It was like the most doomsday conversation I’ve ever...
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Elena Ferrante‘s ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Gets Netflix Streaming Date, Provocative Poster Art Revealed – Global Bulletin
DATE Netflix has revealed the launch date of its Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life of Adults” and released a provocative poster and teaser art for the show based on the “My Brilliant Friend” author’s latest novel. “Lying Life,” which will drop debut on Netflix globally on Jan. 4, 2023, is directed by Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) and stars Valeria Golino in the role of Neapolitan aunt of the story’s young protagonist named Giovanna, played by newcomer Giordana Marengo. Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici”) plays Giovanna’s father, Andrea, while Pina Turco (“Gomorrah,” the series) plays her mother, Nella. The Ferrante book depicts...
Shirley Valentine review – hilarious and heartrending revival of a romantic classic
Willy Russell’s 1986 monologue is addressed to a kitchen wall. Stuck with domestic chores and a rigid catering schedule – if it’s Thursday, it must be mince – the 42-year-old Shirley Bradshaw has no one else to talk to. The chat is not great, but at least the wall won’t answer back.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Is the Year’s Grossest Movie by Far
“Eat the rich” has become a rallying cry over the last decade, as income inequality continues to rise. The pandemic has made the divide larger than ever, strengthening the sentiment. And while those at the bottom continue to struggle to make ends meet, those at the highest echelon of society are enjoying more wealth than imaginable.
‘From Scratch,’ Based on Tembi Locke’s Memoir of Love and Loss, Shows What ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ Truly Means: TV Review
As much as I work to be as objective as possible when writing TV criticism, it would be a lie to say that my mood doesn’t affect the way I feel about whatever I’m watching. When I turned on “From Scratch,” a long week had left me feeling more delicate than usual, and all too ready to slip into a warm bath of a show. Netflix’s unabashedly sentimental new limited series is just that — at least at first. What begins as a swoony romance in its first episodes becomes a heartrending story of loss and resilience by its last. Frankly, I never...
mailplus.co.uk
The Banshees Of Inisherin is a masterpiece from start to finish
The Banshees Of Inisherin (15, 109 mins) Verdict: Howlingly funny and sad ★★★★★. My favourite film of the year so far, The Banshees Of Inisherin is just about a perfect example of cinematic storytelling, mostly because the narrative is driven entirely by the three sacred C-words: character, character, and character.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
Tartuffe review – modern Brummie staging skews a little too broad
Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto’s updating of Molière favours caricature over character, offset by some dynamic performances
How Culture House, the Women-Led Production Company behind ‘Hair Tales,‘ Is Challenging Hollywood’s Approach to Inclusion
Audiences have embraced all of Oprah Winfrey’s signature looks from the fluffed pixie to the long under bob, and now her signature curls. But they may not have known about Winfrey’s lifelong hair journey that led to her current look or even what drove Issa Rae to appreciate and love her natural hair after going completely bald. Now both stories are being told in Hulu’s upcoming docuseries, “The Hair Tales,” which premieres on Oct. 22 on Hulu, as well as OWN. When Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan and producer Michaela Angela Davis asked Black, Brown and woman-owned production company Culture House...
Collider
'Beyond the Black Rainbow' Is Panos Cosmatos' Psychedelic Predecessor to 'Mandy'
It might be too soon to declare Mandy as one of the great cult films of the 2010s, but it’s feeling pretty certain that will be the case. The sophomore feature by Panos Cosmatos, the film’s delightful mix of stylish visuals and high-octane violence — all centered around a typically manic Nicolas Cage performance — ensured it would be irresistible to the cinephiles of the world. Most of the time it’s a retro fever dream which feels custom-made for anyone who loves drowning themselves in '80s nostalgia, but then Cosmatos will smash down on the accelerator and turn things into John Wick by way of a psychedelic nightmare. It’s one hell of a combination, but Cosmatos does a commendable job balancing everything, resulting in an experience unlike anything else.
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li review – a haunting fable of friendship
Yiyun Li has made something miraculous out of choosing to write not in her mother tongue, Mandarin Chinese, but in her adopted English. She moved to the US from Beijing with her husband in 1996, when she was 23, as a trainee immunologist, and has made her home there ever since. Her reasons for choosing English are intricate and personal as well as political and practical, and she has written about them eloquently. “It’s about making every word a word … I can never get every word to align perfectly. I cannot get the sentence to say exactly what I mean. I like that tension between myself and the language.” Inside the traditions of English prose, the writers she loves include Thomas Hardy, Katherine Mansfield, William Trevor and John McGahern, and you can feel this in the plain music of her style, the rich surprises of her perception, her relish for the earthy solidity of words. And yet she isn’t quite a realist; or rather, her realism is always self-conscious and reflexive. Particular scenes in her fictions give way all the time to a restless speculative questioning.
classicfm.com
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
A Gig for Ghosts review – a joyous musical meditation on love and death
The raucous folk songs, open-hearted performances and tender love story make this queer gig-theatre romcom a delight
Comments / 0