Mount Diablo, 35 miles east of San Francisco, is one of the most recognizable peaks in the Bay Area, with encompassing views of Northern California’s cities, parks, wilderness, waterways, and neighboring peaks for 100 miles in each direction from its 3,849-foot perch in the East Bay. Although you could drive to the summit, this challenging and strenuous loop hike climbs to it with stops at Eagle Peak, Twin Peaks, and Mitchell Rock on the return. You can even get an ice cream sandwich at the top!

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO