awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
Number of homes, connection with State Route 12 still stumbling blocks as SDC plan proceeds
Vulnerable to earthquakes, SDC's main building requires a multi-million dollar retrofit. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With details of the county's re-use plan for the Sonoma Development Center still reverberating, the area's representative board of supervisors remains hopeful there's still room for compromise. Released earlier this week, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center are still being digested. A thousand residences and space for 900 jobs clustered on a small portion of the Eldridge campus, with the balance remaining open space. Many in the vicinity opposed the scale in scoping sessions. Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area, told KRCB...
A harbor porpoise swims up to SF Bay Area waterway for the first time
A mother and her calf were spotted as far north as the Pittsburg Marina a couple of weeks later - the second-farthest upriver sighting documented in the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
cohaitungchi.com
Mount Diablo Summit via Mitchell Canyon
Mount Diablo, 35 miles east of San Francisco, is one of the most recognizable peaks in the Bay Area, with encompassing views of Northern California’s cities, parks, wilderness, waterways, and neighboring peaks for 100 miles in each direction from its 3,849-foot perch in the East Bay. Although you could drive to the summit, this challenging and strenuous loop hike climbs to it with stops at Eagle Peak, Twin Peaks, and Mitchell Rock on the return. You can even get an ice cream sandwich at the top!
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
socketsite.com
Light-Filled Inner Mission Loft Approaches Its 2014 Price
Purchased for $711,000 in November of 2013, the one-bedroom unit #17 at 350 Alabama Street, a “light-filled oasis with views to the west and Twin Peaks” in the “vibrant and hip Inner Mission,” resold for $780,000 in December of 2014, representing appreciation of 9.7 percent in just over a year, despite the “short-term hold” and the unit having being “used,” as is typical when the market is actually appreciating.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
calmatters.network
City Center Bishop Ranch gears up for Diwali celebration
City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to see the return of its annual Diwali celebration this weekend, aimed at ushering in the fall season and providing a platform for Indian culture in the Tri-Valley. Festivities will take place in the venue’s Alexander Square, and include DJ music,...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
sfstandard.com
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening
A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Housing: What to Expect From Walnut Creek’s Next Wave of Development
What will Walnut Creek look like in ten years? Neighborhoods with big footprint properties will continue to appeal, but the march to maximize density is here. The “new” suburbia will include multifamily housing, like the townhomes recently approved on Walden Road and on Jerome Court under California’s Senate Bill 9, which streamlines the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing single family lot into up to four units.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
sfarchdiocese.org
Camino de Sonoma: An ecumenical walk through history and Northern California
For years, people have walked the so-called California Missions Trail, which ends at Mission San Francisco Solano, the northernmost of the state’s Franciscan missions and the last one built. Now, there’s a new trail picking up where the old trail ends – both literally and symbolically. The...
