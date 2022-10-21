ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Filly Volleyball Sweeps Riverton on Senior Day

The Cody Filly Volleyball team took to the Sweitzer Gymnasium for the final time this season, on Saturday, as they played host to Riverton on Senior Day. You could feel the energy and electricity with every, serve, set and spike as the Fillies came away with the 3 games to 0 sweep. They won 25-15, 25-17, 25-12.
CODY, WY
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.

A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
STAR VALLEY RANCH, WY

