Hyrum, UT

Long-time local radio host and sportscaster attains an important milestone

LOGAN — This past August, Al Lewis reached a big milestone – 50 years behind the microphone on NewsTalk KVNU. Lewis was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program this past week to reflect back on his decades of service behind the microphone. In addition to being the current morning man alongside Craig Hislop and Will Feelright, Lewis was the long-time voice for the Utah State Aggies for football and men’s basketball.
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau

SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
