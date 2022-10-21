Read full article on original website
REPLAY: #1 Mountain Crest vs #3 Snow Canyon in the 4A girls soccer championship | Oct. 22, 2022
The Mountain Crest vs Snow Canyon championship game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45 am. Today’s broadcast of the 4A girls soccer playoffs is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Jake Ellis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed here.
Long-time local radio host and sportscaster attains an important milestone
LOGAN — This past August, Al Lewis reached a big milestone – 50 years behind the microphone on NewsTalk KVNU. Lewis was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program this past week to reflect back on his decades of service behind the microphone. In addition to being the current morning man alongside Craig Hislop and Will Feelright, Lewis was the long-time voice for the Utah State Aggies for football and men’s basketball.
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
