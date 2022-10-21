ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County fire officials urge no outdoor burning after natural cover fires in Columbia

The Boone County Fire Protection District urges residents to restrain from burning outside until weather conditions improve. The department has worked at least two large natural cover fires in the county since Friday. One fire burned 35 acres on Columbia’s south side near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road. The other burned about 60 acres Saturday on Blue Ridge Road on the city’s north side.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire

Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Homecoming: A week in photos

MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge

Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fire on city's south side burns roughly 35 acres of grass, brush

A fire Friday afternoon burned about 35 acres of vegetation on Columbia's south side. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call regarding an outdoor fire around 3:30 p.m., said Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia's acting fire chief. A total of eight fire crews from the Fire Department and assistants from the Boone County Fire Protection District helped to put out the fire, he said.
COLUMBIA, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

