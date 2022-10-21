These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!

