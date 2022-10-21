Read full article on original website
Fun Vampire Halloween Pretzels
Vampire Halloween Pretzels are a quick and fun treat for Halloween parties. I love making these pretzel snacks for my kids, well teenagers now. It doesn’t matter how old you are these are fun little festive Halloween snacks. I mean could you eat them without smiling? I find these really easy to make, so I double the recipe and make a big batch to give out to friends and family.
Pumpkin Oreo Balls
These Pumpkin Oreo Balls are super simple, absolutely delicious and a fun treat for everyone! Perfect for Halloween or the Fall season!. Made with a mixture of golden Oreo cookies, pumpkin pie spice and chocolate, these Pumpkin Oreo Balls are not only cute but taste so good! Once you start at one, you may not be able to stop! They are the perfect poppable dessert that are great for bake sales, gatherings or just to enjoy all to yourself! There is nothing you won't love about this Pumpkin Oreo Ball recipe. They look like they take a lot of work but they couldn't be simpler to make!
Halloween cocktails that are both spooky and delicious: Try these recipes
With just a bit of imagination, you can easily go beyond the usual Halloween cocktails and serve up some wacky, weird and tasty potions this year.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Reese’s Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag
We all know that the Reese’s brand is the number one Halloween candy brand – we mean duh – so it’s no surprise Halloween Reese’s Peanut Butter treats are the first to be taken or wanted in a trade from trick-or-treaters’ hard-earned bag of candy.
Meme’s Oatmeal Cake is a buttery, autumnal treat for even the most beginner baker
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. This is my family's favorite autumn cake! The warming spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, the hearty moistness of oatmeal, the simple...
Halloween haunts and festivities around Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Halloween is creeping up like a black cat, and Park City is getting in the spirit. Here are some festive events coming up in the community. […]
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Oreo Truffles Ornaments
This easy Oreo Truffles Ornaments recipe makes the most adorable edible Christmas ornaments out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate candy melts, then dresses them up with mini Reese’s peanut butter cups, sprinkles, and red lace licorice. This no-bake homemade truffle treat is so simple to prepare; they...
Easy Apple Pie Cookies
These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
I Made Amish ‘Apple Goodie’ and It’s the Easy Weeknight Dessert We All Need
Apples are the ideal fruit to incorporate in a variety of desserts, from classic apple pie to apple spice cake and caramel apple scones. And while apples certainly shine in those desserts, sometimes, you want a quick treat that only requires a few steps and a handful of ingredients to make. For those occasions, this Amish Apple Goodie recipe is sure to do the trick.
Found: Fantastic Fall Leggings
Leggings are the most important section of your wardrobe, hands down. Between making you feel and look amazing, your fave style is so comfortable and versatile, every single pair you buy is worth the spend. Leggings provide tons of outfit options, whether you’re slaying a workout, going cas for class, or dialing it up for dates and parties. And while it’s easy to splurge on pricier pairs, there’s an affordable (read: $23!!) style that’s on par with the most luxe versions—and, even if you haven’t tried them, you’ve definitely seen them all over your feed.
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
Bath & Body Works' Holiday 2022 Collection Has 75 Festive Candles
I smell the holiday season coming – just like festive scents of vanilla, pine, or peppermint poured into a pretty candle. Bath & Body Works’ holiday 2022 collection has something for everyone when it comes to setting the cozy vibe this winter, because delicious scents that bring you back to nostalgic winter memories are essential for filling the house with festive spirit. Ready or not, the holiday season is blowing in like a snow storm and officially kicking off at Bath and Body Works with the launch of the 2022 holiday collection on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Peppermint Patties
Our Homemade Peppermint Patties recipe is soft and minty in the middle and coated in smooth chocolate almond bark. This no-bake Christmas candy is so easy to make and tastes even better than the store-bought version. Made by combining powdered sugar and sweetened condensed milk with peppermint extract and dipping...
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
With plenty of pumpkins, think outside the pie shell
We were barely past Labor Day when the pumpkins began piling up. Fast-food outlets are offering pumpkin lattes on special. Farmers markets, local produce stands, supermarkets and even hardware stores are selling pumpkins of every stripe, shape and size. While I’m not a fan of carving jack o’lanterns (too much...
