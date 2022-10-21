ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode

Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...
HuffPost

Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'

A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
The Independent

‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity

Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career.Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame.Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him: “Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?”Capaldi replied no, to which Sheeran said “‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.“It was like the most doomsday conversation I’ve ever...
loudersound.com

Hawklords announce new live album

Space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release a new live album Live At Kozfest 2022 through Shellshock Distribution Ltd. on November 25. The new album was recorded at the band's performance at this year's Kozfest festival, which took place at the Axminster Showground, Devon in July. "A sold-out crowd...
American Songwriter

‘Tis The SZNZ for Weezer

For Rivers Cuomo, frontman and principal songwriter for the acclaimed rock band Weezer, it all started with Dropbox. Lately, the artist had been writing songs freely and abundantly, not for any particular album, or for any release or promotion. Cuomo was just doing it because that’s who he is. He made whatever he wanted on any given day. Some were “easy-breezy” Weezer tracks, others had more of a dance feel, and still others were more rock or alternative rock. Either way, as the tracks began to amass, Cuomo had to eventually decide what to do with them. He hadn’t restricted himself to the output. But now, with myriad songs in tow, the question remained, “What to do?” As he made them, he was putting them into different Dropbox folders, he says. And as it turned out, they landed in four subdivisions. The result now is Weezer’s unique cadre of releases for 2022, four season-themed EPs, which the band started to release in the spring (in March) and has continued through summer, into fall, and will follow in later winter.
Reuters

Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track record "as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows".

