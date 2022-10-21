Read full article on original website
Related
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode
Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity
Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career.Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame.Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him: “Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?”Capaldi replied no, to which Sheeran said “‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.“It was like the most doomsday conversation I’ve ever...
Metallica Share Details on Third Release in Vinyl Club 2.0
Metallica reached out to members of their Vinyl Club last week to alert them that the next album would be shipping very soon. In anticipation of the record landing in mailboxes any day now, the band has also released details of what fans can expect. No surprise here, but this...
loudersound.com
Hawklords announce new live album
Space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release a new live album Live At Kozfest 2022 through Shellshock Distribution Ltd. on November 25. The new album was recorded at the band's performance at this year's Kozfest festival, which took place at the Axminster Showground, Devon in July. "A sold-out crowd...
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
Hard rock band performs on October 29 at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights
‘Tis The SZNZ for Weezer
For Rivers Cuomo, frontman and principal songwriter for the acclaimed rock band Weezer, it all started with Dropbox. Lately, the artist had been writing songs freely and abundantly, not for any particular album, or for any release or promotion. Cuomo was just doing it because that’s who he is. He made whatever he wanted on any given day. Some were “easy-breezy” Weezer tracks, others had more of a dance feel, and still others were more rock or alternative rock. Either way, as the tracks began to amass, Cuomo had to eventually decide what to do with them. He hadn’t restricted himself to the output. But now, with myriad songs in tow, the question remained, “What to do?” As he made them, he was putting them into different Dropbox folders, he says. And as it turned out, they landed in four subdivisions. The result now is Weezer’s unique cadre of releases for 2022, four season-themed EPs, which the band started to release in the spring (in March) and has continued through summer, into fall, and will follow in later winter.
Pearl Jam: Vs. - Album Of The Week Club review
Working with producer Brendan O’Brien for the first time, Pearl Jam's Vs. has a ferocity and bite which leaves the more stately Ten in the dust
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track record "as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows".
Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
msn.com
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics. The one minute four second take,...
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
Comments / 0