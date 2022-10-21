Read full article on original website
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Powerball lottery grows to $700 million
The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers.
Powerball jackpot climbs for next drawing
There were no winners in last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $550 million, with a cash value of $277.5 million. That number can change, depending on the number of tickets sold. The winning numbers from Wednesday were: 06 – 08 […]
Mark Wahlberg is the latest wealthy person to ditch California for ‘a better life’ in a taxless state
Mark Wahlberg is looking to leave California for Nevada. He's one of many. California dreamin’ might as well be Nevada dreamin’. That is, if you happen to be Mark Wahlberg. Earlier this week, the actor and businessman explained on the CBS talk show The Talk that he decided...
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
Hundreds of families set to receive $400 a month for two years – are you eligible?
LOW-income families in Coachella, California can now apply for a universal basic income program offering $400 a month for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program is partnering with Mission Asset Fund to provide 140 families with cash assistance. This money will be given as a gift and does...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
How Soon Will The Next Round Of Stimulus Checks Arrive?
The state of California delivers millions of dollars for a single stimulus check payment, which helps to reduce the impact of economic inflation. California sent 2.1 million direct deposits to various households two Fridays ago, with a maximum value of $1,050.
Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate
California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing...
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
