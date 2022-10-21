ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Comments / 1

Related
Freethink

New tiny home village for unhoused people to open in 2023

Salt Lake City has approved a tiny home village to help Utahns experiencing chronic homelessness get back on their feet. “Tiny homes are happening!” tweeted Mayor Erin Mendenhall “The Other Side Village, our city’s first tiny home community, will bring a new housing option for unhoused residents and create a supportive community for those who need it most.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote

Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office. The Herald Journal sent similar sets...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Jilted on loan request at Ogden credit union, robber takes it out in cash

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged Monday for allegedly robbing a bank after he was denied a loan. The 42-year-old suspect was well-known to staff at the America First Credit Union branch he is accused of robbing, according to his charging documents, having applied for loans in the same place before.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Worker killed by falling granite in Salt Lake business

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker was killed Saturday when a piece of granite fell on him. On Sunday, Salt Lake police said an emergency call was played at approximately 12:19 p.m. Saturday from 1998 N. Redwood Road, listed as Creative Granite & Design, though the business was not confirmed by police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH

Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
kslnewsradio.com

Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy