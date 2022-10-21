Read full article on original website
Related
Freethink
New tiny home village for unhoused people to open in 2023
Salt Lake City has approved a tiny home village to help Utahns experiencing chronic homelessness get back on their feet. “Tiny homes are happening!” tweeted Mayor Erin Mendenhall “The Other Side Village, our city’s first tiny home community, will bring a new housing option for unhoused residents and create a supportive community for those who need it most.”
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
upr.org
County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote
Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office. The Herald Journal sent similar sets...
The origins of Park City’s cemeteries and how they preserve history
PARK CITY, Utah — At the end of Silver King Road, nestled behind some condominiums at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, lies the Glenwood Cemetery. Established in 1885, […]
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
Raising Cane's announces plan to open restaurant in Logan
There's good news for any chicken lovers in Cache Valley who may have become envious as they've watched Raising Cane's open locations across the Wasatch Front over the past year and a half.
Gephardt Daily
Jilted on loan request at Ogden credit union, robber takes it out in cash
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged Monday for allegedly robbing a bank after he was denied a loan. The 42-year-old suspect was well-known to staff at the America First Credit Union branch he is accused of robbing, according to his charging documents, having applied for loans in the same place before.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
KSLTV
Worker killed by falling granite in Salt Lake business
SALT LAKE CITY — A worker was killed Saturday when a piece of granite fell on him. On Sunday, Salt Lake police said an emergency call was played at approximately 12:19 p.m. Saturday from 1998 N. Redwood Road, listed as Creative Granite & Design, though the business was not confirmed by police.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Herald-Journal
Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH
Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to...
Mitt Romney’s Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale
Mitt Romney is selling his luxury ski lodge in Park City. The Utah Republican listed the home near Deer Valley Resort for $11.5 million.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Comments / 1