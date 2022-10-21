ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate suspicious deaths in Cass Co.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals in Cass County’s Howard Township. The victims were discovered at a home in the 1100 Block of Shady Shores Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m. The first victim,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy