Marshall student taken into custody over school threat
A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.
wfft.com
Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
WNEM
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Cass Co.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals in Cass County’s Howard Township. The victims were discovered at a home in the 1100 Block of Shady Shores Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m. The first victim,...
BCPD investigates killing of woman, 81
The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for information about who may have killed an 81-year-old woman.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
wtvbam.com
Work gets 10 to 20 years in MDOC on home invasion and fleeing/eluding charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was sentenced on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 36-year-old Jason Work was ordered to serve between 10 to 20...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
WILX-TV
Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in catalytic converter theft
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup truck in connection with several thefts. According to authorities, the vehicle is involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and the theft of a catalytic converter. The Sheriff’s Office describes the pickup as...
