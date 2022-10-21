ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Graci-lou Who
3d ago

I'm pro choice and have 2 children myself. a 9 year old and a 5 year old girl. the fact that if she's pro choice or pro life doesn't matter in the song. it's about how people relate to their own personal lives. miscarriages are always hurtful and painful and a death that you never get over ever. so if women feel the sense of comfort and find words to fit the indescribable pain from their loss, then good for Taylor to be able to make women and men feel heard from their own experiences from life. good for her and I'm glad she made a positive song for men and women to relate too. end of story everything else is just white noise🤷🏾‍♀️👌🏽💯

Christina Molina
3d ago

she's pro abortion. she means nothing to people who actually care about human life. if you can't acknowledge a baby is a human, you insult every women who has suffered a miscarrige for a baby they really wanted. how can you sympathize if you think it's just medical waste, clump of cells, etc? very comical.

koosamonkey
3d ago

Miscarriages are devastating to a person whether they are pro choice or not. In a miscarriage you are not given a choice. Even in cases of abortion you sometimes are not given a choice. listen to "swan upon Leda" by Hozier. Maybe that song will bring some clarity as to why that needs to be heard too.

