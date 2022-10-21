I'm pro choice and have 2 children myself. a 9 year old and a 5 year old girl. the fact that if she's pro choice or pro life doesn't matter in the song. it's about how people relate to their own personal lives. miscarriages are always hurtful and painful and a death that you never get over ever. so if women feel the sense of comfort and find words to fit the indescribable pain from their loss, then good for Taylor to be able to make women and men feel heard from their own experiences from life. good for her and I'm glad she made a positive song for men and women to relate too. end of story everything else is just white noise🤷🏾♀️👌🏽💯
she's pro abortion. she means nothing to people who actually care about human life. if you can't acknowledge a baby is a human, you insult every women who has suffered a miscarrige for a baby they really wanted. how can you sympathize if you think it's just medical waste, clump of cells, etc? very comical.
Miscarriages are devastating to a person whether they are pro choice or not. In a miscarriage you are not given a choice. Even in cases of abortion you sometimes are not given a choice. listen to "swan upon Leda" by Hozier. Maybe that song will bring some clarity as to why that needs to be heard too.
