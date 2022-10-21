Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'The Voice': John Legend Shares How Daughter Luna Inspired an Epic Team Legend Battle
Married pair Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have each other to lean on during season 22 of The Voice -- but fellow coach John Legend is also getting a little help from home!. During Tuesday's episode, the final Battle Rounds of the season, John paired up Team Legend's Omar...
AOL Corp
Zuri Craig, America's Got Talent Finalist and Tyler Perry Collaborator, Dead at 44
Zuri Craig, known for his time competing and making it to the finals on season 10 of America's Got Talent, has died. He was 44. The singer died Friday, according to an announcement shared by his family Sunday on his ZoReMi Entertainment's Instagram page, featuring a collage of images from Craig's life and career. A cause of death was not provided.
AOL Corp
'It's lovely': Beatles outtake of famous song stuns fans
After the late Sir George Martin’s son, Giles Martin, oversaw the boxed-set reissues of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be, it’s time for 1966’s watershed record Revolver to get the same treatment. This was an especially tricky project for the younger Martin, since his father once said in 1987 that it wouldn’t be possible to create a stereo remix of Revolver, but as the song says, tomorrow never knows: Due to new developments in recording technology, the impossible is finally possible.
