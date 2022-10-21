Read full article on original website
Related
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Columnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native Identity
Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather’s passing, a writer has come forward with claims that the celebrated activist and former actress spent her life fraudulently posing as a Native American. Littlefeather died on Oct. 2 of metastasized breast cancer at age 75. In a piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Open Forum opinion section on Saturday, Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Dakota) alleges that Littlefeather, who cemented her pop culture legacy when she took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, was of Mexican and white descent. During her lifetime, Littlefeather, whose birth name...
Thousands of apartments may come to Santa Monica, other wealthy cities under little-known law
Developers in Santa Monica are planning 4,500 new apartments under a little-known state legal provision — and the city might not be able to stop them.
Washington Examiner
America the musical
Considering he’d been dead for 143 years, John Adams had a very eventful 1969. January saw the publication of Gordon S. Wood’s The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787, which famously declared the “irrelevance” of our second president and confined Adams to scholarly obscurity for three decades. About two months later, the curtain rose on a more nuanced, fair, and accurate appraisal of Adams.
dctheaterarts.org
Masterful storytelling in new Off-Broadway adaptation of Japanese classic ‘Chushingura – 47 Ronin’ at A.R.T./New York
In keeping with its mission of bringing Japanese classics to an American audience, the English-Japanese bi-lingual company Amaterasu Za (meaning “theater that illuminates”) is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Chushingura – 47 Ronin at A.R.T./New York, following a two-year pandemic postponement. Performed in alternating segments of Japanese and English (with supertitle translations) by a cast of NYC-based Japanese actors, the affecting narrative, adapted and directed by Amaterasu Za’s Founding Artistic Director Ako Dachs (a former member of Japan’s all-female Takarazuka Theatre Company) is based on true historical events that occurred at the turn of the 18th century, and have been told countless times in Japanese Kabuki, Bunraku, plays, books, prints, movies, TV dramas, and animated series, and even in a short story by Argentina’s Jorge Luis Borges.
nativenewsonline.net
Best-Selling Author Angeline Boulley Talks Upcoming Novel and Bringing Native Authors to Bat
New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley (Sault Ojibwe) was out for a walk in her former neighborhood near Washington, D.C., when she heard the voice of a 16-year-old girl in her head that told her, “I stole everything they think I did, and even stuff they don’t know about yet.”
Book Review: Billy Summers by Stephen King
Stephen King is best known as a horror writer, but Billy Summers adds to his growing list of crime fiction novels. If you like page-turning action thrillers, you’ll enjoy Billy Summers.
Comments / 0