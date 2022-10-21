ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
AOL Corp

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Digital Trends

What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?

The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
shefinds

3 Streaming Habits Tech Experts Say Are Ruining Your iPhone

As a sort-of one-stop shop, you may find yourself relying on your iPhone to fulfill so many of your entertainment and practical needs. It’s just so darn convenient to switch off from banking on your iPhone or using it to keep in touch with friends an...
NASDAQ

Why Meta Platforms, Roku, and Pinterest Stocks Crashed Friday Morning

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) released disappointing financial results after the market close on Thursday, reporting that advertisers are reining in spending as a result of the rapidly deteriorating economic landscape. That sent its stock down 28.1% on Friday, and several other companies that earn the bulk of their revenue from digital advertising plunged in unison.
livingetc.com

What is Matter? Here's why this new, soon-to-launch tech will change how you control your smart home

As you start to build out a smart home, there's one common bugbear you're likely to come across. Unless you pledge allegiance blindly to one smart tech brand, controlling your gadgets is a fractured experience. You might need the Alexa app to sync up a Ring doorbell with an Echo device, Samsung's SmartThings to control your appliances, Google Home to automate your lighting. Plus, each of these devices may well require its own smart hub.
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping

Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
daystech.org

How to connect an iPhone to an LG TV

If you have an LG TV and have explored its good platform, you should have observed that LG’s webOS can do lots — offer you fast entry to apps like Netflix, browse your favourite channels, stream music, and lots extra. But in the event you’re an iPhone fan, you might have additionally picked up on a selected limitation: LG TVs don’t assist innate connections to iOS or iPadOS.
BGR.com

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) review: Super streamer, on a budget

The humble Chromecast has come a long way. Gone are the days when the Chromecast simply served as a way to beam content from your phone or computer to your TV. These days, the device has a built-in operating system, lets you install all your favorite streaming apps and services, and more. Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV last year, and now it’s back with an even cheaper HD version — aptly named the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD).
TechRadar

Black Friday espresso machine deals 2022: early sales and predictions

If you're looking to score a Black Friday espresso machine deal this year, then you've come to the right place. The popular espresso maker is one of the best coffee makers around but comes with a pricey tag which is why the upcoming Black Friday deals event is one of the best opportunities to grab a bargain.

