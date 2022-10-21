Read full article on original website
invezz.com
Cramer shares his outlook on Coca-Cola stock after its Q3 results
Coca-Cola reports market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. Cramer discussed the earnings report on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Coca-Cola stock is currently down 10% versus its year-to-date high. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday. Shares are up nearly 2.0% in...
invezz.com
General Motors saw the chip shortage improve in Q3
GM reports better-than-expected profit for its fiscal Q3. CEO Mary Barra discussed the earnings report on CNBC. General Motors stock is still down over 40% for the year. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is trading up this morning after reporting better-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter. Its revenue, though, came in slightly shy of estimates.
invezz.com
What’s next for the UPS stock after its Q3 update?
United Parcel Service reiterated its full-year guidance on Tuesday. Degas Wright made a bull case around the UPS stock on CNBC. The package delivery company is down 20% versus mid-August. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) is a “buy” now that it’s reported strong results for its fiscal third quarter,...
invezz.com
Alibaba stock is now trading below its IPO price: buy the dip?
Alibaba tanked 10% as Xi Jinping secured 3rd term as leader of China. Boris Schlossberg made a bull case around the Alibaba stock on CNBC. He sees potential in the speculative bet to return as much as 50%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ended more than 10% down on...
invezz.com
Is the Credit Suisse stock price a bargain ahead of earnings?
Credit Suisse stock price has been in a strong bearish trend for more than a decade. The company will publish its quarterly results on Thursday this week. The most important catalyst for the stock will be the unveiling of the new strategy. Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) (SWX: CSGN) stock price...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
invezz.com
Alibaba succumbs to bear pressure. How attractive is the stock now?
Alibaba stock lost 18% on Monday on Xi’s power wobbles. The stock trades at the $59 support. Alibaba could crash lower if the bear market mounts. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BABAF) fell 18% on Monday after negative China news. Cumulatively, the stock has lost more than half of its value year-to-date. The Monday sell-off affected all the major Chinese tech giants, including Tencent, Baidu, and Meituan.
invezz.com
It’s time to consider investing in REITs again: Brian Jones
Neuberger Berman's Jones explains why he's bullish on REITs. He particularly recommends investing in American Tower Corp. AMT will report its quarterly results tomorrow before the bell. U.S. Fed has signalled multiple times in recent weeks that it’s not done raising rates just yet. Still, Brian Jones of Neuberger Berman...
invezz.com
Did Google really have a seriously bad Q3?
Alphabet Inc reports its financial results for the third quarter. Gene Munster and Larry Cordisco react to the earnings report. Google stock is down more than 6.0% in after-hours trading. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is trading down in extended trading after the tech behemoth reported disappointing results for its fiscal...
invezz.com
DAX index outlook ahead of SAP, Deutsche Bank earnings
The DAX index has been in a recovery mode recently. It has jumped by more than 7% from its lowest level this year. Focus shifts to the upcoming SAP, Daimler, and Deutsche Bank earnings. German stocks have crawled back in the past few days as the earnings season gets underway....
invezz.com
Is Gold a good buy in November 2022?
Gold price has weakened from $1879 to $1614 since June 13, 2022, and the current price stands at $1656. Gold is considered a safe-haven asset, but it is important to say that a safe-haven demand driven by concerns over Ukraine is countered by the strength of the US dollar. The...
invezz.com
Microsoft’s ‘multiple’ in question as ‘cloud’ shows signs of weakness
Microsoft's cloud revenue fell shy of Street estimates in Q1. Joe Terranova and Brent Thill shared their outlook on MSFT. Microsoft stock is now down 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday. Shares are still down about...
invezz.com
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to set up a blockchain-based digital asset trading platform
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is Israel’s sole public trading platform doe equity and debt. TASE is planning to set up a digital asset trading platform. The digital asset platform is one of the four goals that TASE has outlined for its next five years road map. Through a...
invezz.com
How far can AAVE and XTZ climb after Robinhood Markets listing?
Robinhood Markets has listed two new cryptocurrencies, AAVE and XTZ. Aave (AAVE)’s trading volume saw an increase of 15% in the last 24 hours. Tezos (XTZ) saw a 2% increase in value and a 182% increase in its trading volume. Trading application Robinhood Markets added support for two new...
invezz.com
Yat Siu says blockchain gaming is more than is suggested by low user count
Yat Siu says on-chain transactions aren't the best measure of engagement in blockchain gaming. Recent data showed platforms like The Sandbox and Decentraland have been seeing very low daily user counts. The global blockchain gaming industry raised over $1.3 billion from investors. In blockchain news today, Animoca Brands co-founder Yat...
invezz.com
Compound pauses use of four tokens as collateral
Compound's governance passed the proposal to pause the use of 0x, BAT, MKR and YFI by 99.99%. Proposal-131 followed the recent attack on lending market Mango Markets. The suspended tokens have low liquidity, Compound noted in an announcement. Compound (COMP/USD), an Ethereum-based decentralised lending protocols that’s among the top markets...
invezz.com
Rolls-Royce share price is cheap by 21.8%: Is it a buy?
Rolls-Royce stock price has plunged by 50% from its 2021 high. Its business fundamentals in aviation and defence are strong. A DCF valuation shows that the stock is about 21.8% undervalued. The Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been in a freefall this year despite strong macro fundamentals. The shares...
invezz.com
PODCAST: Is it time to switch your salary to USD? Bitwage CEO Jonathan Chester
Users can divide their paycheque to receive a salary in USD stablecoins, crypto or whatever combo. In year of dollar dominance and rampant inflation globally, it presents as a very interesting podcast episode. This year, we have seen the dollar flip the euro. The pound has flailed all over the...
