Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82

Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.
Real-Life Witches Defend 'Hocus Pocus 2' From 'New Wave' of 'Satanic Panic'

Viewers of all ages are loving the witch-tastic Hocus Pocus 2, but some parents apparently fear what the film could mean for their kids' eternal souls. Earlier this month, Texas mother Jamie Gooch went viral after she told a local newscaster of a supposed ongoing "spiritual war." She says the "worst-case scenario" of pressing play on Hocus Pocus 2 is that "you unleash hell" on your children.
‘The Simpsons’ is set to parody a Stephen King novel he calls ‘awful’ in ‘Treehouse of Horror’

The Simpsons is set to embark upon parodying a book Stephen King himself has almost completely disowned for the next “Treehouse of Horror”. “Treehouse of Horror” has become a fixture of The Simpsons since its second season, with the latest season set to see it continue the tradition with entry number 33. While little is known thus far on what the three segments will include, we’ve been given our biggest hint thanks to a prelude episode.
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits

The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
Rorschach Theatre puts feminist teeth into ‘Dracula’ and it’s bloody good

Trust Rorschach Theatre to immerse us in an unreal world. Inevitably they go all in; it is their fantastical forte. And this time, with Kate Hammill’s feminist adaptation of Dracula in hand, Rorschach has conjured a wondrous world that becomes before our eyes a window into the real one.
The Conjuring 2: the terrifying true story of the Enfield Haunting

The Conjuring 2 is one of the most entertaining, memorable, and terrifying entries in the horror movie series. The films are Halloween staples and renowned for their jump scares, horrifying imagery, and all-round creepiness. So, when you go into The Conjuring movies, you’re expecting to be frightened out of your...
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’

A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
Book excerpt: "The Last Chairlift" by John Irving

John Irving, the acclaimed author of such classics as "The World According to Garp," "The Cider House Rules," and "A Prayer for Owen Meaney," is back with his first novel in seven years, one that is by turns a tale of sexual politics and a ghost story. "The Last Chairlift"...
