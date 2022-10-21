Read full article on original website
Related
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82
Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.
Real-Life Witches Defend 'Hocus Pocus 2' From 'New Wave' of 'Satanic Panic'
Viewers of all ages are loving the witch-tastic Hocus Pocus 2, but some parents apparently fear what the film could mean for their kids' eternal souls. Earlier this month, Texas mother Jamie Gooch went viral after she told a local newscaster of a supposed ongoing "spiritual war." She says the "worst-case scenario" of pressing play on Hocus Pocus 2 is that "you unleash hell" on your children.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Simpsons’ is set to parody a Stephen King novel he calls ‘awful’ in ‘Treehouse of Horror’
The Simpsons is set to embark upon parodying a book Stephen King himself has almost completely disowned for the next “Treehouse of Horror”. “Treehouse of Horror” has become a fixture of The Simpsons since its second season, with the latest season set to see it continue the tradition with entry number 33. While little is known thus far on what the three segments will include, we’ve been given our biggest hint thanks to a prelude episode.
British writer Lee Child discusses the future of his Jack Reacher thriller novels
British writer Lee Child, best known for his thriller novel series that follows the character Jack Reacher, says he has plans to bring the famous character into a slightly more modern future. Child joins "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff Glor to discuss his plan for the character.
Inside the New Jersey ‘Watcher’ House from Netflix – What’s True, What’s Fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Inside ‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis’ Longtime Los Angeles Mansion
Get a look inside the home Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have lived in for three decades, plus a peek at the house they bought right next door.
Serial Killers on TV Always Fascinate, but How Many Has New England Had?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us addictively watch crime shows and movies about serial killers. The latest on Netflix called "Dahmer" is just one of many series' that have captured our attention.
Mike Flanagan combines horror and heart in ‘The Midnight Club’
As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits
The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
dctheaterarts.org
Rorschach Theatre puts feminist teeth into ‘Dracula’ and it’s bloody good
Trust Rorschach Theatre to immerse us in an unreal world. Inevitably they go all in; it is their fantastical forte. And this time, with Kate Hammill’s feminist adaptation of Dracula in hand, Rorschach has conjured a wondrous world that becomes before our eyes a window into the real one.
thedigitalfix.com
The Conjuring 2: the terrifying true story of the Enfield Haunting
The Conjuring 2 is one of the most entertaining, memorable, and terrifying entries in the horror movie series. The films are Halloween staples and renowned for their jump scares, horrifying imagery, and all-round creepiness. So, when you go into The Conjuring movies, you’re expecting to be frightened out of your...
FodorsTravel
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’
A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
TODAY.com
‘The Watcher’: Read the real, creepy letters sent to the Broaddus family
When you move into a new home, meeting neighbors is par for the course. But Maria and Derek Broaddus' experience getting to know their neighbors took a turn for the strange — and haunting. After buying a home in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014, they began receiving letters from...
Book excerpt: "The Last Chairlift" by John Irving
John Irving, the acclaimed author of such classics as "The World According to Garp," "The Cider House Rules," and "A Prayer for Owen Meaney," is back with his first novel in seven years, one that is by turns a tale of sexual politics and a ghost story. "The Last Chairlift"...
Inside Chatsworth House, England's answer to the Palace of Versailles (and it stood in as Mr Darcy's mansion in the hit film Pride And Prejudice)
The notice reads: ‘Please do not kiss’. It’s a polite reminder not to snog the handsome face in front of me. I’m in the gift shop at Chatsworth and, alas, this is merely a bust of the actor Matthew Macfadyen, aka Mr Darcy: plaster, not flesh and blood.
Comments / 0