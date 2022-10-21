Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will make its way to AMC and AMC+ in January with the television adaptation bringing to life the late Anne Rice's beloved Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy as part of the network's new Immortal Universe. That universe also includes Interview With the Vampire and as fans of that series have seen, while elements and core themes of that book are intact, the series itself makes quite a few changes and updates in terms of story and detail. The same will be true for Mayfair Witches. It's already been confirmed that Michael Curry, a major character in the novels, is not currently part of the adaptation and speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con about the upcoming series, Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin both spoke about how the series is in influenced by Rice's novel rather than a direct adaptation.

1 DAY AGO