Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30

Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Five Maui County students awarded $5,000 scholarships each from AlohaCare

AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

New public-private partnership on Maui provides hope for affordable homes, but raises questions of fairness

A budget amendment that provides an $18 million appropriation to the Pulelehua affordable housing project in West Maui was approved unanimously by members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday in an 8-0 vote, with one member excused. The expedited pilot public-private affordable for sale proposal will...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Brewbound.com

From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew

KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei

The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka

Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
mauinow.com

Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3

Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022

Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Biggest barrier to more housing is politics

Usually, when we say that “government” is responsible for the high price of housing in Hawaii, we are talking about bureaucracy: the rules, regulations, permits and barriers in general that make it difficult, time-consuming and expensive to build homes. But there is another side to the government’s role...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30

The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
LAHAINA, HI

