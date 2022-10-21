AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO