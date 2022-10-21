Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30
Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
mauinow.com
Maui students rally at “Walk to the Box” event to encourage Native Hawaiian voter turnout
To mark the opening of voter service centers across Hawaiʻi, Native Hawaiian students from the Kamehameha School – Maui campus traveled to the Wailuku Community Center to drop off their General Election ballots. All of the students in attendance were first-time voters, with several of them voting in person.
mauinow.com
Five Maui County students awarded $5,000 scholarships each from AlohaCare
AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”
mauinow.com
New public-private partnership on Maui provides hope for affordable homes, but raises questions of fairness
A budget amendment that provides an $18 million appropriation to the Pulelehua affordable housing project in West Maui was approved unanimously by members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday in an 8-0 vote, with one member excused. The expedited pilot public-private affordable for sale proposal will...
Brewbound.com
From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew
KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.
mauinow.com
Voter service centers open in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi; limited hours on Lānaʻi and in Hāna
Starting today through Nov. 8, voter service centers are open for the General Election. Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots. Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail....
mauinow.com
Maui schools teach tree planting as part of the Lā Ho‘oulu Pae Moku / ReTree Hawaiʻi campaign
The annual November Lā Ho‘oulu Pae Moku / ReTree Hawaiʻi campaign to inform about the climate crisis and encourage planting activities across the state is finding increased interest in the schools this year. The school closings and restrictions on on-site activities during the COVID-19 pandemic made participation...
mauinow.com
Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei
The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
mauinow.com
Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka
Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
mauinow.com
Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3
Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
mauinow.com
Protection of the 939-acre Olowalu Reef is the focus of upcoming webinar, Nov. 2
The 939-acre Olowalu reef has been identified as one of the most essential reefs to protect on the island of Maui. Olowalu was declared an official Mission Blue Hope Spot in 2017, and research has shown that this large reef is an important source of larvae for other reefs in Maui Nui.
mauinow.com
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
mauinow.com
Maui Council passes bill to end hotel moratorium, but cap transient vacation rentals
In a long and at times heated meeting that ended at 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 that would end the temporary hotel moratorium, prohibit camper van usage as tourist lodging and continue the cap on transient vacation rentals. The bill amends the existing comprehensive zoning...
hawaiireporter.com
Biggest barrier to more housing is politics
Usually, when we say that “government” is responsible for the high price of housing in Hawaii, we are talking about bureaucracy: the rules, regulations, permits and barriers in general that make it difficult, time-consuming and expensive to build homes. But there is another side to the government’s role...
hawaiipublicradio.org
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor
One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
Maui County Voters Asked To Boost Transparency Between The Police Chief And Commission
The Maui Police Commission is charged with investigating the public’s complaints about the police department and then reports whatever it finds to the police chief, who has the authority to decide what happens after that. But currently, if the chief disagrees with the commission — a nine-member body of...
mauinow.com
USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30
The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
