To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices
The Junior Achievement of Arizona partners with schools across the state in an effort to help them build financial literacy skills and broaden their horizons when it comes to career choices.
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses.
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
