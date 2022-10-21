Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Cast on Ghosts, New Characters & Tony Hale Dancing in Season 2 (VIDEO)
New characters, big special effects, and dancing — all things viewers can expect from the second season of Disney+’s magical ride, The Mysterious Benedict Society. The cast — Emmy DeOliveira (Kate), Mystic Inscho (Reynie), Seth Carr (Sticky), and Marta Kessler (Constance) — joined TV Insider in our New York Comic Con studio earlier this month to talk about what they’re most excited about for the audience to see in the new episodes.
‘First Wives Club’: BET+ Unveils Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
First Wives Club will officially return to BET+ for Season 3 beginning Thursday, November 17th with additional episodes dropping each week. The series, based on the 1996 movie of the same title, stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee, and Mark Tallman. In season 3, the tight-knit group...
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Life, Marriage & So Much More in Star-Studded Trailer (VIDEO)
Following the announcement of a premiere date, FX has finally released a new trailer for its upcoming series Fleishman Is In Trouble, starring Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman. In the footage above, we get a glimpse into the titular Fleishman’s life as a newly divorced man and his...
Cate Blanchett Is a Small-Town Hairstylist in ‘Documentary Now!’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
IFC‘s Documentary Now! is hitting the seaside for its latest doc homage in the episode titled, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” featuring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter. The installment, inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, sees Blanchett return to the fan-favorite...
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Jesse Williams Joins the Cast for Season 3
Hulu‘s starry comedy Only Murders in the Building is about to get even starrier as Grey’s Anatomy favorite Jesse Williams joins the cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC‘s long-running medical drama is switching things up for the Emmy-nominated series featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The actor will play a recurring role as a documentarian who takes interest in the case Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) are investigating.
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' star reflects on the film's legacy 40 years later
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star Henry Thomas reflects on the film's legacy 40 years later in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Eddie Redmayne went to nursing school
Eddie Redmayne attended nursing school to prepare for his role on 'The Good Nurse.'. The 40-year-old actor stars as serial killer Charles Cullen - who confessed to murdering up to forty patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse - in the historical drama film and attended medical school in preparation for the shoot but joked that he was "totally s***" at it.
What the Tech? Astra Lumina
"We're always told to reach for the stars. What if the stars could reach for us?" On a cold night in the Smoky Mountains, dozens of people walk a trail surrounded by hundreds of thousands of trees, lights, and lasers. It's called "Astra Lumina," a show that's impossible to describe.
