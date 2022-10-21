Hulu‘s starry comedy Only Murders in the Building is about to get even starrier as Grey’s Anatomy favorite Jesse Williams joins the cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC‘s long-running medical drama is switching things up for the Emmy-nominated series featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The actor will play a recurring role as a documentarian who takes interest in the case Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) are investigating.

