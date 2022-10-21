ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching...
GREENWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty

Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County. Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Gaines, 32, was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. According to HCSD, Gaines is charged with the death of La’tika Wade...
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart

GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
GREENVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts

Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Missing Leflore County Man

The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Sunflower County woman sentenced on fraud charge

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Sunflower County woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud. State Auditor Shad White said Carol Jackson was ordered to spend five years in prison and pay $62,627.66 in restitution along with court and bond fees. Jackson admitted to diverting more than $40,000 away from needy children. She was […]
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point notches statement win over Greenville

WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
WEST POINT, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
KOSCIUSKO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy