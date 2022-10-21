Read full article on original website
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
theburn.com
Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder
For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
WTOP
Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family
In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
WTOP
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness
About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
royalexaminer.com
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
U.S. Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base in northern Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia. The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that...
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
