ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder

For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board

To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools

The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
GAINESVILLE, GA
theburn.com

Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn

A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy