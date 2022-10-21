Located at the center of the Milky Way, the constellation Sagittarius is the protector of the galaxy and life as we know it. Represented by the Archer, it points the arrow it's armed with at the heart of the Scorpion (the constellation Scorpio). The cosmic position of Sagittarius is quite literal, being the only one of the 12 zodiac signs armed with a weapon to protect all living beings. The same could be said about Taylor Swift, who's a Sagittarius. Instead of a bow and arrow, she opts for a pen to write off her enemies. After all, as the old adage goes: "The pen is mightier than the sword." Swift offers us her words as a source of both armor and solace, allowing us to feel empowered and to feel seen.

