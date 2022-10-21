Read full article on original website
Apeel Sciences Launches New Imaging and Data Services to Reduce Food Waste and Increase Value Across the Produce Supply Chain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Food system innovation company Apeel today announced its plan to introduce innovative new solutions that will allow stakeholders across all stages in the fresh produce supply chain to instantly and non-destructively determine the ripeness of avocados. By coupling advanced imaging technology with machine learning, Apeel has increased visibility into internal quality and ripeness, now allowing producers and grocery retailers to make more informed sorting, shipping, and merchandising decisions, which has the potential to further mitigate food waste and help consumers enjoy consistently ripe and reliable avocados. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005676/en/ The Apeel RipeFinder features a consumer-friendly user interface, reveals information such as “Your avocado is ready for a salad” or “Your avocado will be ready in about 4 days” (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Tech companies hone in on carbon measurement
A keystone of carbon markets and how they work is the measurement of soil data. Today, there are nearly as many technology companies claiming to deliver solutions to measure carbon as there are programs for farmers to choose. The businesses run the spectrum from start-ups with prototypes or pilot programs...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?
From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Sky Power International awards exclusive India distribution contract to Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd
Zerosum Technologies will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market. Sky Power International, a manufacturer and distributor of aircraft engines and components has announced that the company has selected Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd as an exclusive distribution partner for the Indian market. The new distributor will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market.
solarpowerworldonline.com
SolarReviews, NABCEP to soon work on nationwide solar installer survey
SolarReviews and NABCEP will partner on a nationwide survey this year that will be sent to solar installers. The data collected from this survey will provide insight into the solar market, from pricing specifications and market expectations by state to analysis of policy sentiment. Additionally, solar installers and professionals can...
alpenhornnews.com
Small Cell Backhaul Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2029
Global Small Cell Backhaul Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
ffnews.com
Bank of America Intelligent ReceivablesTM Upgraded With AR Forecasting Capabilities And Enhanced Reporting
Bank of America today announced that it has enhanced its accounts receivables matching solution Bank of America Intelligent Receivables™ with additional reporting and new forecasting capabilities, providing clients with insights based on historical trends and their customers’ behaviors. The bank also announced that it has completed the global roll out of Intelligent Receivables with the product’s launch in Brazil.
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Flora Growth Sets A Foothold In Germany Via Acquisition Of Franchise Global Health
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Franchise Global Health Inc. FGH, a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany. “Through this proposed acquisition, we...
UPS announces price increase; will go into effect after Christmas
UPS is raising the cost of shipping again, but the new prices should not impact your holiday shipping budget. UPS announced that effective Dec. 27, the rates for UPS Ground, UPS Air and international shipping will go up about 6.9%. Some other charges, called value-added services, as well as other...
PV Tech
Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets
Japanese renewable energy company Shizen Energy has received a ¥20 billion (US$133 million) investment from investment group CDPQ. Both companies have also agreed to a co-investment framework with potential investment of ¥50 billion by CDPQ. With CPDQ’s investment the Japanese renewables company will accelerate its renewables development portfolio...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
alpenhornnews.com
Patient Case Management Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2022-2029
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
theevreport.com
Mullen Announces the I-GO, New Urban Commercial Electric Delivery Vehicle Available Now for European Markets
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today it has secured exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights to the new compact urban delivery electric vehicle, the I-GO, which is fully EU Standard homologated and certified for sale in select European markets. Perfect for urban European...
alpenhornnews.com
Analytics and Technology Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2029
Global Analytics and Technology Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
