SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Food system innovation company Apeel today announced its plan to introduce innovative new solutions that will allow stakeholders across all stages in the fresh produce supply chain to instantly and non-destructively determine the ripeness of avocados. By coupling advanced imaging technology with machine learning, Apeel has increased visibility into internal quality and ripeness, now allowing producers and grocery retailers to make more informed sorting, shipping, and merchandising decisions, which has the potential to further mitigate food waste and help consumers enjoy consistently ripe and reliable avocados. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005676/en/ The Apeel RipeFinder features a consumer-friendly user interface, reveals information such as “Your avocado is ready for a salad” or “Your avocado will be ready in about 4 days” (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO