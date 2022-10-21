LAFAYETTE, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football scored in all three phases but dropped their third straight game. The Red Wolves fell to Louisiana 38-18 Saturday afternoon. Injury woes continue for A-State. James Blackman didn’t play, AJ Mayer got the start at quarterback. He was 8 of 23 passing for 155 yds, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Mayer threw a 27 yd TD pass to Seydou Traore in the 2nd quarter. But the Miami (OH) transfer left the game in the 3rd quarter due to injury. True freshman Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game. The Iowa native was 5 of 9 passing for 34 yards.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO