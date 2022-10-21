ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
SCOTT, LA
KLFY.com

Harvest Moon Festival

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)– This Saturday Oct. 29 in Downtown Franklin is the Harvest Moon Festival. There will be a hay-ride, pony-ride, sugar bakeoff, poodle parade and much more starting at 8 a.m. The festival will kick-off with a Fun Run.
FRANKLIN, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND

The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities

Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

ARCPLC program: Farm Service Agency

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Sign-up for 2023 ARCPLC has started and will remain open until April 15. The livestock forage program is also ongoing until Jan. 31. Visit farmers.gov to locate your local office as well as any other contact information.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Three pets rescued from Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:49 p.m. Friday evening. The fire took place on 200 block of Ridgewood Street. No one was home at the time of the fire but three pets were rescued from one of the units. Heavy smoke was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Kait 8

Arkansas State football drops 3rd straight, falls at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football scored in all three phases but dropped their third straight game. The Red Wolves fell to Louisiana 38-18 Saturday afternoon. Injury woes continue for A-State. James Blackman didn’t play, AJ Mayer got the start at quarterback. He was 8 of 23 passing for 155 yds, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Mayer threw a 27 yd TD pass to Seydou Traore in the 2nd quarter. But the Miami (OH) transfer left the game in the 3rd quarter due to injury. True freshman Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game. The Iowa native was 5 of 9 passing for 34 yards.
JONESBORO, AR
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend

Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy