FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
KLFY.com
Harvest Moon Festival
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)– This Saturday Oct. 29 in Downtown Franklin is the Harvest Moon Festival. There will be a hay-ride, pony-ride, sugar bakeoff, poodle parade and much more starting at 8 a.m. The festival will kick-off with a Fun Run.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
kvol1330.com
Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND
The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities
Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
KLFY.com
ARCPLC program: Farm Service Agency
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Sign-up for 2023 ARCPLC has started and will remain open until April 15. The livestock forage program is also ongoing until Jan. 31. Visit farmers.gov to locate your local office as well as any other contact information.
KLFY.com
Three pets rescued from Lafayette house fire
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:49 p.m. Friday evening. The fire took place on 200 block of Ridgewood Street. No one was home at the time of the fire but three pets were rescued from one of the units. Heavy smoke was...
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
Kait 8
Arkansas State football drops 3rd straight, falls at Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football scored in all three phases but dropped their third straight game. The Red Wolves fell to Louisiana 38-18 Saturday afternoon. Injury woes continue for A-State. James Blackman didn’t play, AJ Mayer got the start at quarterback. He was 8 of 23 passing for 155 yds, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Mayer threw a 27 yd TD pass to Seydou Traore in the 2nd quarter. But the Miami (OH) transfer left the game in the 3rd quarter due to injury. True freshman Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game. The Iowa native was 5 of 9 passing for 34 yards.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
theadvocate.com
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
theadvocate.com
New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile
Bryana Brown, 16, of Acadia Parish, left her residence on Sept. 17 on Charlie Arceneaux Rd.
