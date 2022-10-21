Read full article on original website
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Mapping ancient humans' DNA is showing us how we evolved — and how their DNA affects us today
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we — meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens — were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
News-Medical.net
Widespread variations in retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches
Vertebrate genomes are repositories for retrovirus code that was deposited into germ line as inherited endogenous retroviruses during evolution. Researchers from Uppsala University and Princeton University now provide new findings about retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches. The findings are being published in Nature Communications. The researchers examined whole...
Weird 'Borg' DNA May Have Assimilated Microbes For Billions of Years
Strange libraries of supplementary genes nicknamed "Borg" DNA appear to supercharge the microbes that possess them, giving them an uncanny ability to metabolize materials in their environment faster than their competitors. By learning more about the way organisms use these unusual extrachromosomal packets of information, researchers are hoping to find...
scitechdaily.com
Gene-Edited Butterfly Mutants Reveal Secrets of Ancient “Junk” DNA
According to new research, butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species. A new study explains how DNA that sits between genes – called ‘junk’ DNA or non-coding regulatory DNA – accommodates...
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
ohmymag.co.uk
Giant bug-like creatures capable of devouring a fully grown alligator have been found in the ocean
The sea harbours many strange creatures many of which are still a mystery to humans. Every now and then a never-seen-before species from the depths of the sea is stumbled upon by humans. These instances help us study the plethora of creatures that are still in hiding. One such creature was observed by the scientists as it devoured a whole alligator.
Giant, ostrich-like dinosaur and its smaller cousin roamed Mississippi during the late Cretaceous
A giant, ostrich-like dinosaur and its smaller cousin, also an ornithomimosaur, sprinted through what is now Mississippi about 85 million years ago.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Dinosaur found with fossilised skin on its legs and feet - despite its carcass being ravaged by scavengers 67 million years ago - shows 'dino-mummies' might be more common than previously thought
Dinosaur 'mummies', as they are often termed, is when the remains of a prehistoric beast are found covered in fossilised skin. Experts had believed them to be relatively rare but a new discovery hints that they might be more common than previously thought. It follows the unearthing of a dinosaur...
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
natureworldnews.com
Oldest DNA Ever Discovered in Antarctica is About 1 Million Years Old, Study Shows
The seafloor of Antarctica has been found to contain DNA from some ancient microorganisms, some of which are about 1 million years old. According to a recent study, the recently discovered DNA was the oldest ever found in seafloor sediments. As part of a 2019 survey run by the International...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Humans: The Real Apex Predators for a Good 2 Million Years
Prehistoric cuisine was far from lean and green. They are now at the apex of the food chain. According to a study of our Pleistocene ancestors' diets, Prehistoric cuisine wasn't exactly lean and green. For nearly 2 million years, Homo sapiens as well as their predecessors eschewed salad in favor...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Half-a-Million Year Old Signs of Extinct Human Species Found in Poland Cave
Prehistoric stone tools found in a cave in Poland 50 years ago have just been identified as some of the oldest ever discovered in the region. The tools from the Tunel Wielki cave in Małopolska are between 450,000 and 550,000 years old. This dating may allow scientists to learn more about the humans who made them, and their migration and habitation in Central Europe across prehistory.
DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community
The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together
Svante Pääbo's discovery of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA help us unpack what makes our own genes human, and could help unlock future medical cures.
