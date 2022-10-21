Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
shastascout.org
Meet Kevin Crye for Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Frances Evelyn French, 1945-2022
Frances Evelyn French was born to Henry and Bernice Combs of by Craigsville, Minnesota on June 5, 1945. She went on to her heavenly reward on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Raylou Mary Chill, her parents and...
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
krcrtv.com
"He would love to be here for this;" annual tournament honors fallen fireman Jeremy Stoke
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday, the second annual cornhole tournament remembering Carr Fire hero Jeremy Stoke was held in Redding at Fall River Brewery. Jeremy loved cornhole, often playing it on family camping trips. After drawing in about 400 people in 2021, the tournament seemed to have an even larger turnout this year.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Downtown Java Cafe Closes Amid Disruptive Construction Obstacles
I recently read an article regarding the closing of Downtown Java and Cafe. The owner, Kathleen Saxer, is closing shop due to impacts from adjacent construction. Kathleen’s business was negatively impacted (lack of visibility and access, removal of parking, missing dumpsters, dust, noise) resulting in a loss and reduction of business which ultimately means that the place is closing down. The article states a reduction of business of 60-75%.
kymkemp.com
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County town of Fortuna
HUMBOLT COUNTY -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the Humboldt County town of Fortuna late Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The earthquake happened at around 11:16 a.m. and was centered just under 2.5 miles southeast of Fortuna with a depth of approximately 14.6 miles, according to the USGS earthquake website. Fortuna is a town south of Eureka and the California-Oregon border. It lies on the northeast shore of the Eel River about nine miles from where the river feeds into the Pacific Ocean.According to the USGS website, 456 people reported feeling the earthquake. So far there have been no reports of damage.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
'This is my office's mistake' Shasta County Clerk admits ballot error that will require a special election to fix
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - A ballot mistake could cost the City of Shasta Lake thousands of dollars to hold a special election. At Tuesday's meeting, council members asked for some answers from Shasta County Registrar of voters Kathy Darling Allen. She admitted her elections office made a mistake and told them a special election is legally required because it's too late to reprint the ballots in time for the midterm election in November.
Mount Shasta Herald
Historic Hotel California Dunsmuir damaged in fire
A historic downtown Dunsmuir building is damaged and its residents displaced after a fire scorched it on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Hotel California Dunsmuir's storage room burned and the building sustained damage from smoke and water after a heater ignited some cardboard placed next to it, Dunsmuir Fire Chief Dan Padilla said. Sixteen people who were long-term residents at the hotel had to evacuate.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
North Coast Journal
One Arrested After Fatal Willow Creek Shooting
A suspect is in custody after a shooting death in Willow Creek before dawn this morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to at report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of State Route 96, and arrived to find a dead man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
krcrtv.com
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redding, CA
Could a trip to Redding, CA, be on your list? If the answer is yes, knowing the best eateries within the area is essential. We delve into an insightful review of the best restaurants in Redding, CA. Moonstone Bistro. $$$ | (530) 241-3663 | WEBSITE. The Moonstone Bistro restaurant was...
